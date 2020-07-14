Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 7:42PM MDT until July 14 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 742 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of

Pritchett, or 28 miles west of Springfield, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Pritchett.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.