Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 7:38PM MDT until July 14 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 738 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near McClave, or

12 miles west of Lamar, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Wiley, McClave and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.