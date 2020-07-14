Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 6:56PM MDT until July 14 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 655 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Animas,

or 13 miles northeast of North La Junta, moving east at 40 mph.

OTher strong to severe storms were located in southern Bent county.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, McClave, Higbee, Hasty, John Martin Reservoir, Blue

Lake, Fort Lyon and Caddoa.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.