Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 6:00PM MDT until July 14 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northeast

of Boone, or 28 miles east of Pueblo, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Additional information: A tornadic storm was also located over

eastern Crowley county, and this storm was moving southeast.

* Locations impacted include…

Crowley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.