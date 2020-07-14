Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 5:50PM MDT until July 14 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 549 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of
Timpas, or 23 miles southwest of La Junta, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Timpas.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.