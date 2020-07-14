Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 5:47PM MDT until July 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 545 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 18 miles southwest
of Forder, or 38 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving east at 25 mph.
Multipple severe storms were in the eastern Pueblo county and
Crowley countyareas. In addition, a tornado warning remains in
effect for centraly Crowley county.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Ordway, Olney Springs, Sugar City and Crowley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Comments