Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 5:27PM MDT until July 14 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of

Delhi, or 32 miles west of La Junta, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Timpas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.