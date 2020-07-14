Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 5:18PM MDT until July 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of

Truckton, or 30 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Ordway, Olney Springs, Sugar City and Crowley.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.