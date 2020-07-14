Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 4:13PM MDT until July 14 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Yoder, or 28

miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Truckton and Yoder.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.