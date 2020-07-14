Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 3:59PM MDT until July 14 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 358 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rush, or 34

miles southwest of Limon, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rush.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.