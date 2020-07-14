Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 14 at 3:50PM MDT until July 14 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 349 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellicott, or

20 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ellicott.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.