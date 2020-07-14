Flash Flood Warning issued July 14 at 4:31PM MDT until July 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash

flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Falcon and Cimarron Hills.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.