Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 4:06PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 405 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong wind

producing thunderstorms near Sugar City, or 20 miles north of La

Junta, moving east at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storms. Winds may

occur well ahead of the thunderstorms.

Locations impacted include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, Sugar City,

Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.