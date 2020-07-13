Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 3:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 320 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong wind producing

thunderstorm 12 miles north of Branson, or 29 miles north of Des

Moines, moving east at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm and winds

may occur well ahead of the thunderstorm.

Locations impacted include…

Kim and Branson.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.