Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 3:20PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 320 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong wind producing
thunderstorm 12 miles north of Branson, or 29 miles north of Des
Moines, moving east at 25 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm and winds
may occur well ahead of the thunderstorm.
Locations impacted include…
Kim and Branson.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments