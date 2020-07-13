Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 5:11PM MDT until July 13 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Springfield to near Campo, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Vilas and Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.