Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 13 at 3:45PM MDT until July 13 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 345 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of

Kim, or 34 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Kim.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.