Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 6:57PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southeast of Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las

Animas County.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.