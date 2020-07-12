Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 6:57PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles southeast of Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad,
moving southeast at 20 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las
Animas County.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
