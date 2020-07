Alerts

At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northwest of Pritchett, or 29 miles west of Springfield, moving

east at 45 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Pritchett and Two Buttes Reservoir.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.