Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 1:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 135 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fort Carson, or near Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,
Security, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
