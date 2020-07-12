Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 1:35PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 135 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fort Carson, or near Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,

Security, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.