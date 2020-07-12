Special Weather Statement issued July 12 at 12:23PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 1223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Air Force Academy, or 13 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Black Forest,

Gleneagle and Cimarron Hills.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.