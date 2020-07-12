Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 6:34PM MDT until July 12 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 633 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Sheridan Lake, or 14 miles south of Cheyenne Wells, moving south at

25 mph. This storm was crossing the Cheyenne county/Kiowa county

line at 6:33 PM.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Towner and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.