Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 6:26PM MDT until July 12 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 626 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of

Timpas, or 22 miles southwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Timpas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.