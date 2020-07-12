Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 6:19PM MDT until July 12 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 619 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Cheyenne Wells, moving south at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Sheridan Lake, Towner and Brandon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.