Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 6:09PM MDT until July 12 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 609 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Timpas, or 22

miles southwest of La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Timpas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.