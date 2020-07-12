Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 4:17PM MDT until July 12 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Fremont County in central Colorado…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 416 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Penrose, or

24 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…The public reported hail up to the size of quarters in

northwest Canon City at 4:13 pm

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Florence, Canon City, Penrose and Pueblo West.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.