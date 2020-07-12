Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 3:38PM MDT until July 12 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 337 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles southwest of Fort Carson to 7 miles north of
Canon City, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Penrose and Canon City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.