Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 3:30PM MDT until July 12 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

Northern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 330 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast

of Victor, or 19 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving

southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Florence, Penrose and Canon City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.