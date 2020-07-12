Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 3:00PM MDT until July 12 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest

of Kim, or 32 miles northeast of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Las Animas County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.