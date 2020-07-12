Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 2:06PM MDT until July 12 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 205 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Carson, or

7 miles south of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,

Security and Security-Widefield.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.