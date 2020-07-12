Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 1:53PM MDT until July 12 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 148 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southwestern

Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail

SOURCE…Radar indicated. At 149 PM, hail 1 inch in diameter was

reported in the Rock Creek Canyon area just south of

Cheyenne Mountain.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,

Security, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.