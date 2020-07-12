Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 12 at 1:37PM MDT until July 12 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Teller County in central Colorado…

Southwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 215 PM MDT.

* At 137 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over southwestern

Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Stratmoor, Fort Carson,

Security, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.