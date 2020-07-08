Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 3:42AM MDT until July 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon through 9PM
today for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines
indices for fire weather zones 220 and 222 through 225, which
includes the upper Arkansas River Valley, the Eastern San Juan
Mountains, the La Garita Mountains, the San Luis Valley, the
Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, and the Wet
Mountain Valley…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…222…223…224 and
225.
* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.