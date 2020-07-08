Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 2:45PM MDT until July 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 PM this evening
for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines indices
for fire weather zones 220 and 222 through 225, which includes the
upper Arkansas River Valley, the Eastern San Juan Mountains, the
La Garita Mountains, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo
Mountains, the Wet Mountains, and the Wet Mountain Valley…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…222…223…224 and
225.
* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
* Haines…6.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.