Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 2:45PM MDT until July 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 PM this evening

for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines indices

for fire weather zones 220 and 222 through 225, which includes the

upper Arkansas River Valley, the Eastern San Juan Mountains, the

La Garita Mountains, the San Luis Valley, the Sangre de Cristo

Mountains, the Wet Mountains, and the Wet Mountain Valley…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…222…223…224 and

225.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

* Haines…6.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.