Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Branson, or 20 miles north of Des Moines, moving east at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Branson and Trinchera.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.