Special Weather Statement issued July 7 at 2:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Pueblo Reservoir, or 14 miles east of Junkins Burn

Scar, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Pueblo and Pueblo Reservoir.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.