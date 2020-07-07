Red Flag Warning issued July 7 at 3:44AM MDT until July 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…A Red Flag Warning has been issued from Noon through 9PM on

Wednesday for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines

indices for fire weather zones 220 and 222 through 225, which

includes the upper Arkansas River Valley, the Eastern San Juan

Mountains, the La Garita Mountains, the San Luis Valley, the

Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, and the Wet

Mountain Valley…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity, and high Haines

indices, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 220…222…223…224 and

225.

* Winds…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.