Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 5:57PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 556 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Air Force Academy, or 9 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving

southeast at 15 mph.

Trained weather spotters reported 55 mph winds with this storm.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Black

Forest, Gleneagle, Peterson AFB, Falcon, Cimarron Hills and

Stratmoor.