At 831 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northwest of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 19 miles southwest of

Lamar, moving east at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Sweetwater Reservoir, Two

Buttes Reservoir, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Caddoa.