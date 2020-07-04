Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:49PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Cheraw, or 13 miles north of La Junta, moving
northeast at 20 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Ordway, Sugar City, Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments