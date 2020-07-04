Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:49PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Cheraw, or 13 miles north of La Junta, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Ordway, Sugar City, Cheraw, Blue Lake and Arlington.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.