Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles north of Fowler, or 28 miles east of Pueblo, moving northeast
at 35 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Fowler an rural areas of Pueblo and Crowley Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
