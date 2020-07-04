Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 5:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles north of Fowler, or 28 miles east of Pueblo, moving northeast

at 35 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fowler an rural areas of Pueblo and Crowley Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.