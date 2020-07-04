Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southwestern Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Schriever AFB, Fort

Carson, and Security.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.