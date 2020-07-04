Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 3:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 345 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southwestern Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 20 mph.
Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Schriever AFB, Fort
Carson, and Security.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
