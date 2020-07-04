Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 3:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20
miles northwest of Delhi, or 38 miles south of Pueblo, moving
northeast at 15 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Huerfano, northwestern Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
