Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 3:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles northwest of Delhi, or 38 miles south of Pueblo, moving

northeast at 15 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Huerfano, northwestern Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.