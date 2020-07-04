Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 4 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southwest of Florence moving east at 20 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.

Locations impacted include…
Florence, Penrose and Canon City.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

