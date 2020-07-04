Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:21PM MDT until July 4 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 420 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest

of Delhi, or 32 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Huerfano, northwestern Las Animas and southeastern

Pueblo Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.