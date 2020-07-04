Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 4 at 4:21PM MDT until July 4 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 420 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest
of Delhi, or 32 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Huerfano, northwestern Las Animas and southeastern
Pueblo Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.