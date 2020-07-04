Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 7:24PM MDT until July 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 719 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rain has

significantly decreased between Fowler and Rocky Ford, but was still

occurring from Rocky Ford eastward to Las Animas. Some areas along

the highway 50 corridor, especially between Swink and La Junta,

likely received between 2 and 3 inches of rain between 6:00 pm and

7:30 pm. Flooding is likely occurring over highway 50, especially in

and around the La Junta area.

This heavy rain will continue to push east and affect areas from Las

Animas eastward to the Kansas border later this evening.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.