Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 7:01PM MDT until July 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 659 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated between 2 to 3 inches of rain
has fallen between 6:00 pm and 6:59 pm in areas between La Junta and
Swink. Flash flooding is likely occurring aling the highway 50
corridro in this area. DO NOT DRIVE WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY!
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Fowler, Ordway,
Swink, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, John
Martin Reservoir, Blue Lake and Fort Lyon.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.