Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 7:01PM MDT until July 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 659 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated between 2 to 3 inches of rain

has fallen between 6:00 pm and 6:59 pm in areas between La Junta and

Swink. Flash flooding is likely occurring aling the highway 50

corridro in this area. DO NOT DRIVE WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY!

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Fowler, Ordway,

Swink, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, John

Martin Reservoir, Blue Lake and Fort Lyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.