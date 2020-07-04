Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 6:49PM MDT until July 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very

intense rainfall across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has

already fallen. Very intense rainfall was occurring from Swink to La

Junta. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Travel along highway 50 will be hazardous. Low water crossings along

the highway 50 corridor will likely flood.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Fowler, Ordway,

Swink, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, John

Martin Reservoir, Blue Lake and Fort Lyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.