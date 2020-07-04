Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 6:35PM MDT until July 4 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain has

ended over the northern sections of the Spring Burn scar. However

one to two inches of rain has fallen over this region and flash

flooding is likely to continue through 8 pm this evening.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.