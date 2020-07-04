Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 6:02PM MDT until July 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms rapidly

developing from Fowler to Las Animas. Short range computer

simulations indicate that these storms will continue to intensify

and produce local amounts of 2 to 3 inches of rain through 7:30

pm. This heavy rain will likely produce flash flooding along the

highway 50 corridor from Fowler to Las Animas.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Fowler, Ordway,

Swink, Manzanola, Olney Springs, Sugar City, Cheraw, Crowley, John

Martin Reservoir, Blue Lake and Fort Lyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.