Flash Flood Warning issued July 4 at 5:38PM MDT until July 4 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the eastern sections of the Spring Burn scar.

Radar and rain gages indicate between 0.3 and 0.5 inches of rain

has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and Spring Burn

Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county.

This includes the following areas, Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek

and County Road 421 near Indian Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.